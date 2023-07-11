The 19th Annual Ellen Jackson Ovarian Cancer Walk Presented by Buckeye Broadband

The Ellen Jackson 18th Annual Ovarian Cancer Connection Walk is a wonderful initiative that support women fighting and surviving ovarian cancer and gynecologic cancers in the Northwest Ohio and Southeastern Michigan region. This walk provides an opportunity for the community to come together, raise awareness, show support, and raise funds for this important cause.

Join us in celebrating the resilience and strength of the ladies in our community who are or have fought ovarian cancer and other gynecologic cancers, while remembering those who lost their battle.

To ensure the event remains accessible to all, we are pleased to announce that the registration price will remain at $25 allowing everyone to participate and support this important cause.

We are excited to continue offering raffle tickets for our gift baskets, with no changes to the pricing: 40 tickets for $20.00, 6 tickets for $5.00, and one ticket for $1.00. Take this opportunity to win some fantastic prizes while contributing to the fight against these cancers.

We kindly request lady survivors to arrive by 8:45 am to ensure you don't miss the survivor group picture at 9:15 am. It's a chance for us to capture the power and unity of our survivor community. Remember to proudly wear your Survivor sash during the picture and the walk. If you don't have a sash, you can purchase one for $5.00 at the walk itself.

Let's come together as a community to honor these incredible women, provide support, and raise awareness about ovarian and gynecologic cancers. Your participation and contribution make a difference in the lives of those affected.

Thank you for joining us in this important event. Together, we can celebrate, remember, and support the ladies in our community who have faced cancer with courage and determination.